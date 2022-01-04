Expand / Collapse search
Pedestrian hit, killed by plow truck in Whatcom County

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Person hit, killed by plow truck in Whatcom County

The incident is still under investigation and Washington State Patrol will release more information when it becomes available.

DEMING, Wash. - Washington State Patrol are investigating after a pedestrian was killed by a plow truck in Whatcom County.

Troopers said SR9 at milepoint 78, south of Deming, was blocked for the crash. Traffic was backed up and there was no detour available. 

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash.

Troopers are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. 

FOX 13 News will have updates as they become available. 

