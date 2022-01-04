Pedestrian hit, killed by plow truck in Whatcom County

Washington State Patrol are investigating after a pedestrian was killed by a plow truck in Whatcom County.

Troopers said SR9 at milepoint 78, south of Deming, was blocked for the crash. Traffic was backed up and there was no detour available.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash.

Troopers are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.

