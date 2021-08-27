Pedestrian hit, killed by car pulling out of parking lot in Lynnwood
article
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car leaving a parking lot and pulling out oto State Route 99.
According to Lynnwood Police, the the woman was walking on the sidewalk early Friday afternoon when she was struck by the vehicle leaving a business near 176th.
Southbound lanes of SR 99 were blocked as of 1:30 p.m.
No further details have been released.
