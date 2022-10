article

A pedestrian struck by car on I-5 near the University District late Monday night.

The collision happened before 10:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-5, just south of Lake City Way.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

As of Tuesday morning, the Seattle Fire Department said the man was in critical condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.