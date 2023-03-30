Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Shoreline

By FOX 13 News Staff
Shoreline
SHORELINE, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Shoreline. 

At about 3 a.m., the King County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a crash involving injuries on North 167th Street and Aurora Avenue North. 

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the driver of a car performing CPR on a pedestrian. 

Deputies took over life-saving measures until medics arrived, but the pedestrian died from his injuries. 

Investigators said there is no indication of drugs or alcohol involved in the crash. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 