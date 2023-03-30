Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Shoreline

Deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Shoreline.

At about 3 a.m., the King County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a crash involving injuries on North 167th Street and Aurora Avenue North.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the driver of a car performing CPR on a pedestrian.

Deputies took over life-saving measures until medics arrived, but the pedestrian died from his injuries.

Investigators said there is no indication of drugs or alcohol involved in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.