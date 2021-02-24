Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood
SEATTLE - A pedestrian died after being hit by a car Wednesday morning in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.
According to the Seattle Fire Department, medics were called at 9:15 a.m. to the report of a crash near 10th Ave E and E Newton St.
Medics tried to save the approximately 50-year-old man, but he died at the scene.
The driver of the car, a woman in her 60s, was taken in critical condition to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center.
No further details have been released.
