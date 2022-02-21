Pedestrian critically injured after Bellingham crash

article

Bellingham Police are investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian and a car.

Police were called to the area of Lakeway Street and Yew Street for reports of the crash.

The roadway was closed in both directions as police investigated.

The pedestrian has critical injuries.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 News will have updates as they become available.

