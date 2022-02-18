Paul McCartney brings Got Back tour to Climate Pledge Arena

Paul McCartney is coming back to Seattle this spring as part of his upcoming Got Back tour.

The former Beatle announced on Friday morning that his 13-date tour includes two shows May 2-3 at Climate Pledge Arena.

"I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back," McCartney said in a tweet.

The Got Back tour will kick off in Spokane on April 28 at the Spokane Arena.

Officials said 15,000 tickets will be sold for each show.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also sign up for pre-sale access starting Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 12 p.m. local time.

