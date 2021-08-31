Patriots release Cam Newton, Mac Jones set to be starting quarterback: report

article

The New England Patriots reportedly cut Cam Newton on Tuesday as teams across the league make their final roster trims ahead of the start of the 2021 season.

Newton was in competition with Mac Jones for the starting quarterback job. The Boston Globe reported Newton was one of the players to get released.

He reacted to the release later Tuesday.

The Patriots signed Newton in the middle of the 2020 offseason after nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers and he was thrust into a nearly impossible situation. He had to fill the big gap left by Tom Brady departing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had to deal with key players opting out over coronavirus concerns.

Newton, himself, also contracted coronavirus but luckily only missed one game. In 15 games, he had 2,657 passing yards and had only eight touchdown passes. He added 592 yards on the ground and 12 rushing touchdowns. New England failed to make the playoffs., but the Patriots brought him back.

The three-time Pro Bowler was put into the heat of the competition with Jones in the preseason. The Patriots selected Jones in the first round of the draft and he showed out during the preseason.

Jones had 389 passing yards and a touchdown pass. Newton finished with 162 passing yards and a touchdown pass.

The Patriots start their season against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 12.

