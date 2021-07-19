Patrick Haydon: Deputies seek tips to locate wanted sex offender in Pierce County

Pierce County Sheriff's deputies, Sumner Police and Department of Corrections Officers are asking for your help to find Patrick Riley Haydon. He is accused of pushing a pregnant woman out of a vehicle.

Haydon also has a warrant for his arrest for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and a Department of Corrections warrant for Escape. He is required by law to report where he is living.

"Once Mr. Haydon had agreed to register as a sex offender, he has to abide by those terms. He needs to come in and register. If he's not registering, we cant keep tabs on where he's at or if he abiding by his conditions of release. If that's the case, then he needs to go back into jail for a longer period of time," said Pierce County Sheriff's Sgt. Darren Moss.

Haydon is He is 5'9", 200 lbs.

If you know where to find him, Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. You will remain anonymous. Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text the info through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. You can also submit tips at P3Tips.com.

