The man charged with the murder of Migos rapper, Takeoff, is making an unusual request.

Patrick Clark, charged with murder in Takeoff's death, asked the judge in his case for $5,000. But why?

Clark made the request, stating he wanted to hire a private investigator and doesn't have the money to afford one.

According to a court document obtained by TMZ, Clarks says he and his family used all the money they had to hire a lawyer and the lawyer is working at a reduced rate.

Clark pleaded to the judge that he needs a private investigator in order to put up a proper defense in the case, and he says he can't do that without one.

The $5,000 was an initial request as he could possibly request more than needed. He says he found a private investigator that would also work for a reduced rate. He says the private investigator could take on the case for $85 per hour.

Patrick Xavier Clark, left, charged with the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff, right. (Harris County Sheriff's Office/Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Attorneys for 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark spoke out following the preliminary hearing; saying they don't want their client to be tried in the court of public opinion, and plan to fight to ensure he receives a fair and unbiased trial.

"So, we just ask that everyone keep an opened mind and let the system and constitution do its part; and that is right now, he's innocent until proven guilty," said Letitia Quinones, with Quinones & Associates.

Houston police announced Clark's arrest during a press conference Friday. We learned that Clark had a trip booked to Mexico and had put in for an expedited passport, he also had a large amount of cash at the time of his arrest.