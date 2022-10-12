Pasado's Safe Haven rescues over 40 English labs from 'overrun' breeding situation

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo from Pasado's Safe Haven

Pasado's Safe Haven has rescued paver 40 English labs from an "overrun breeding situation" in eastern Washington.

The rescue is still ongoing, but the organization said they were made aware of the situation by the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office.

The Pasado's veterinary team is standing by at the sanctuary to provide medical care and conduct full examinations of all the animals.

The dogs will arrive at the Monroe Fairgrounds where some will be taken back to Pasado's. Pasado's is partnering with other animal shelters to take in the dogs, including Rescue4All, Homeward Pet, NOAH, Center Valley Animal Rescue, Mason County Humane Society, RASKC, Spokane Humane Society, PAWS and SpokAnimal.

Pasado's has set up an Amazon wishlist of items they will need for the large arrival.