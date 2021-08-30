Parts of Olympic National Park closed due to police activity

Parts of the Olympic National Park were closed early Sunday afternoon as police investigated reports of a "potentially dangerous" armed individual.

The Deer Park Road remains closed Monday morning near the park boundary, and Hurricane Ridge Road remains closed above the Heart O’ Hills campground.

The roads were closed overnight over worries about public safety, according to an alert from Olympic National Park.

The National Park Service helped visitors leave the closed-off areas Sunday as a multiagency response was put in place. No injuries were reported.

View of Olympic National Park on Washington's Olympic Peninsula, US, on June 28, 2020. (Photo by Karla Ann Cote/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

No additional information was immediately available.

