Parkland woman rescues family from burning home

article

Fire officials say a Parkland woman rescued a family of six from their burning home early Saturday morning.

Central Fire & Rescue said ‘Mrs. Graves’ was on her way home from work late at night, when she saw the house up in flames. She reportedly called 911 and rushed to the house, pounding on the doors to wake up the sleeping family.

She woke up the family members and helped them escape.

Currently, the father of the family is being treated for burns and smoke inhalation, and the kids are being treated for burns and injuries they got jumping out the window.

RELATED: Police: 2 killed in Lakewood crash, third man hospitalized

READ MORE: Deputies investigate graffiti found on Parkland garage door as a hate crime

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: