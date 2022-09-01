Parkland homeowner shoots burglary suspect

Pierce County deputies are investigating after a homeowner in Parkland shot and injured one of two burglary suspects Thursday morning.

At about 4 a.m., deputies said two men tried to get into a home in the 14600 block of First Avenue South.

Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department told FOX 13 News that the homeowner confronted the suspected burglars at the front door and shot them. One of the suspects used pepper spray in return.

One of the suspects was critically injured and taken to the hospital.

The other suspect left the scene but it's unknown if he was injured, Moss said.

Deputies have not identified the suspect and suspects were unknown to the homeowner.