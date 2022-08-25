Park rangers recover body of fallen climber on Mount Rainier

article

Park rangers have recovered the body of a man who accidentally fell to his death while climbing Mount Rainier with a group of friends on Tuesday.

According to the Mount Rainier National Park officials, on Aug. 22, witnesses saw a climber take a major fall as he was descending the Disappointment Cleaver route on the mountain.

The climber was later identified at 52-year-old Chun Hui Zhang from Surrey, B.C.

Officials say they made numerous attempts to find his body, but failed. On Wednesday, crews with the National Park Service finally spotted him from their helicopter, and extricated his body.

