Parents prepare for kids going back to school while remote learning this fall

Parents in the Snoqualmie Valley School District prepare for their kids to go back to school on Monday, but not actually leave the house.

There is only a few hours left before students in the district head back to school, and parents are working to make sure everything is ready.

“It’s coming fast, yeah. Only one more day. I feel like I’m actually not prepared,” said Amy Pederson.

Pederson has three students in the Snoqualmie Valley School District. Her children range in age from a third grader to two in high school

“We have a huge age span here at this house, and it’s been a challenge last spring,” she said.

She said it was difficult to keep her youngest focused. This coming school year, Pederson has a little more experience on how to work through the day.

Advertisement

“This is a schedule that I made based on the school, just to keep her motivated,” said Pederson. “I’ll still use this as a motivating factor because every parent has to come up with their own system for motivating the child,” she added.

Instead of just focusing on notebooks and pencils, Pederson bought her 8-year-old daughter a new desk to help her work. Pederson says it’s an extra cost she doesn’t normally have when back-to-school shopping, but she did save in other areas.

“Usually we spend $150 on school supplies, but this year I probably spent like $25,” said Pederson.

Another big focus for the single mom is making sure her kids are also getting the proper nutrition throughout the day, and exercise.

Two unique things Pederson said she didn’t used to have to worry about when her kids were actually going to school.

“I’d rather be sending the kids to school on Monday, but it is what it is and we’re going to adapt,” she said.