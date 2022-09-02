Parents may have to make 'alternate arrangements' as Kent teacher's strike goes into week 2

Classes in the Kent school district were canceled again on Friday heading into the Labor Day Weekend due to the ongoing teacher's strike.

On Friday, the Kent Educators Association (KEA) organized a BBQ and picnic for union members as the bargaining team continues talks with the district using a mediator in order to try to come to an agreement on a contract.

Organizers say more than 1,800 people were invited to the picnic. The strike has now moved past the 7-day mark and union members say, so far, there is no deal in sight.

While Friday's event was light-hearted, the KEA says it is serious about continuing to negotiate a contract with the district.

"We’ve seen little to no movement from the district in the last 10 days. We are hopeful there is a little bit more movement today," said Layla Jones, the Vice President of the Kent Education Association.

Teachers have been asking for smaller class sizes, caseloads and better mental health resources for students who are struggling post-pandemic.

"My daughter had kids in their math class last year that had to walk down to the office every day to try to get chairs, and they still had kids on the floor, because there wasn’t enough space for students," said first-year-teacher and parent, Chris Dodd.

Though the district has proposed a 6.3% salary increase and a $1,000 stipend, teachers say their concerns have not been addressed.

Cheryl Rippee is a mom to a 5th and 3rd grader. She is also a paraeducator and feels the district needs to support teachers and also needs to end the strike by agreeing to a fair contract.

"They just got out of COVID and doing remote learning, and they are just getting used to being back in school and I feel like this, this is a really important time to keep them in school," said Rippee.

So far, the district has declined requests to be interviewed but has issued statements.

One of the latest reads, "Kent School District will send communications to families and staff over the weekend with any updates. Please be prepared to make alternate arrangements for Tuesday, September 6, for potential continued school closure. Our focus continues to be on students, and what is best for them is to be in the classroom learning.

To that end, negotiations will continue over the weekend with the hope of reaching an agreement. We are working on an agreement that is fair, sustainable, and fiscally responsible to support our mission of successfully preparing all students for their futures. If schools remain closed, free meals will be served to school-age children beginning Wednesday, September 7. More information and details of locations and times will be provided as soon as possible."

In the meantime at Pine Tree Elementary, volunteers continue to pack lunches for kids who rely on the free and reduced lunch programs.

"We’ve had parents, paraeducators from Pine Tree, teachers from Pine Tree all chipping in," said Nicole Lindgren, a first grade teacher at Pine Tree Elementary.

Lindgren says teachers are eager to return to class.

"We are very hopeful that it will end soon because we want to be back in the classroom with our kids," she said.

Teachers and union members tell us they will be manning a booth this weekend at the Kent Farmer's Market to further talk to the public about what's happening in the district.