Parents grow frustrated with Bellevue teachers meeting over the possibility of delaying in-person learning

Valeri Makam said she moved her family to Bellevue because of the schools.

"We feel lucky to be able to do that so it’s very disheartening to know how to help anymore we feel very helpless," Makam said.

The mother of two has a 3rd grader belonging to Somerset Elementary and has been hoping for her son to go back in person before summer gets here.

But now many parents are confused over whether or not that will actually happen with the teacher’s union meeting Tuesday about striking when it comes to teaching in person.

"All I know is that there is a teacher union that is advocating for certain things without a lot of data to back up their claims and to really tell us what their challenges are, that’s what we as parents need to know so we can help solve the problem," Makam said.

As of Tuesday the Bellevue School District hoping to move along with its plan to bring back 770 second-graders in person starting this Thursday. First graders following in step on Monday and kindergarteners scheduled Feb. 1.

Advertisement

"I personally reached out to my school to say I am here to support you in any way," Makam said.

The Bellevue mom said she’s cut back her work hours, even volunteered to become a substitute teacher to be a part of the solution.

She says the most frustrating part for her has been the lack of communication.

"To do these things in vacuums is not going to work we need to build trust I think that’s the part that is so challenging let’s trust each other and figure out how to solve the problems," Makam said.

Makam says other districts have shown they can safely reopen with health measures in place. She says many parents on the Eastside are willing to go above and beyond to help teachers with resources.

"Let’s figure that out, Bellevue passed a $675 million bond what is the price tag to get our kids back," Makam said.

Union members with the Bellevue Education Association were not available for interviews prior to their 4:30 meeting. But a spokesperson for the Washington Education Association says teachers are concerned about a number of things including the community spread of COVID 19 and the fact that many teachers may want to wait for the vaccine.

On Monday the state announced changes to its vaccine rules expediting teachers in the process. They say all educators can now get the vaccine at the same time. But the big question still remains when will that happen.

The district says they’ve been serving 800 special education students since September with zero transmission at their schools. They believe they have the mechanisms in place to welcome elementary school kids back safely.

Union members have scheduled an 8 p.m. press conference Tuesday to answer reporter questions.