Parents file lawsuit after children injured on Tilt-A-Whirl

The families of children who were injured on the Tilt-A-Whirl at the Kitsap County Fair in 2018 are suing the owner of the amusement company that operated the ride at the fair’s carnival and its manufacturer.

The lawsuit filed in Kitsap County Superior Court names the owner of the Tilt-A-Whirl ride, Davis Amusement Cascadia Inc., and the manufacturer of the equipment, J&S Rides Inc., dba Larson International, the Kitsap Sun reported.

At about 1 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2018, a Tilt-A-Whirl car derailed and six children were injured, the lawsuit said. One car detached and slammed into a railing. It flipped over, landed on its back and collided with other cars, the lawsuit said.

Parents of children from three families seek compensation for injuries, infliction of emotional distress and damages, according to the suit.

One child hit his head twice and was diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome, the lawsuit said. Another hit her pelvis and back, and the third child hit her head, according to the lawsuit.

The derailed car hit another car and caused three children in that car to sustain injuries.

A representative of J&S Rides, headquartered in Texas, said the company had not yet been served with the lawsuit and could not comment to the Kitsap Sun.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram