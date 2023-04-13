Paraglider makes emergency landing on I-90 in Issaquah

A paraglider is lucky to be alive after making an emergency landing on I-90 Wednesday afternoon.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, at around 2:30 p.m., a paraglider soaring through the Issaquah area had to make a midair decision after being blown off course.

The paraglider maneuvered over I-90, and managed to land in the grassy median between east and westbound traffic.

Authorities say the paraglider's last-minute landing zone was in an area between Highpoint and Sunset.

Fortunately, the paraglider walked away unscathed – no injuries were reported.

