Paraglider makes emergency landing on I-90 in Issaquah
ISSAQUAH, Wash. - A paraglider is lucky to be alive after making an emergency landing on I-90 Wednesday afternoon.
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, at around 2:30 p.m., a paraglider soaring through the Issaquah area had to make a midair decision after being blown off course.
The paraglider maneuvered over I-90, and managed to land in the grassy median between east and westbound traffic.
Authorities say the paraglider's last-minute landing zone was in an area between Highpoint and Sunset.
Fortunately, the paraglider walked away unscathed – no injuries were reported.
