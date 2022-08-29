Paraglider dead after crashing into tree near Tiger Mountain

A paraglider was killed after crashing into a tree near Tiger Mountain on Sunday.

Fire officials say the paraglider was flying over Tiger Mountain Rd in Mirrormont, just south of the Tiger Mountain State Forest. They crashed into a tree and were trapped 30 feet off the ground, unconscious and unresponsive.

Eastside Fire & Rescue were dispatched around 5:53 p.m. to help the paraglider down.

Officials announced at 6:08 p.m. the person was dead.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, and will determine the cause of death.