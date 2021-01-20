‘Parade Across America’: Performances, stories from everyday Americans to be featured in inauguration event

After President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive at the White House Wednesday afternoon, a virtual inaugural parade will commemorate the historic moment.

Live coverage of the "Parade Across America" on Inauguration Day 2021 will begin at 3:15 p.m. ET. You can watch on NewsNOW from FOX in the video player above.

The parade will showcase performances from around the country that highlight the diversity, heritage, and resilience in all 56 states and territories, Biden’s Inaugural Committee said. Viewers will see celebrities as well as everyday Americans, including a history teacher from Texas and a 12-year-old trumpet player from Georgia.

The parade, hosted by Tony Goldwyn, will kick off with live performances from the University of Delaware Drumline and the Howard University Drumline — the alma maters of Biden and Harris — as they escort the two to the White House.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Members of the Howard University Marching Band walk the abbreviated parade route following the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Every branch of the military will also take part in the presidential escort, including the U.S. Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard, and the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard and Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd U.S. Infantry "The Old Guard."

Celebrities performing or making an appearance in the virtual parade include Jon Stewart, New Radicals, DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic, Andra Day, several Olympic athletes and viral skateboarding sensation Nathan Apodaca, also known as DoggFace.

Everyday Americans will also be highlighted, such as Dr. Jason Campbell, the "TikTok Doc" from Oregon; Cathy Cluck, a traveling AP U.S. history teacher in Texas; Mama Mikki Stevens, an 80-year-old performer with the Red Hot Mamas from Idaho; and 12-year-old Jason Zgonc, who plays his trumpet at hospitals in Georgia.

Performances and speeches from communities across the country are also planned. You can see the full lineup here.