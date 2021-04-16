Pandemic restrictions may complicate your plans to beat the heat this weekend

This weekend is on track to reach nearly 80 degrees and that means families will likely seek out lakes and rivers to cool off.

A quick dive into your nearest swimming hole might appear welcoming, but the temperature of our lakes and rivers are dangerously cold. First responders are warning people across the region to know drownings often occur during this season as cold water temperatures have taken lives before. Plus, health restrictions also mean some public parks are restricting access to keep social distancing requirements.

Capacity at Allan Yorke Park in Bonney Lake will be limited to 250 this weekend. People living nearby told Q13 News similar restrictions were in place this time last year.

On Friday afternoon, multiple groups were enjoying the park. But come this weekend, Burbank worries it will be much busier.

"With that many people around you don’t know who has been vaccinated," she said.

Nevaeh Greene and her cousin Jasmine Mitchell said pandemic restrictions enacted this time last year mirrored what is described on a sign near the park’s entrance. They both said people were turned away from the park in 2020 for not wearing masks.

Some neighbors said the restrictions were overblown. But if Pierce County is to return to Phase 3, the current rise in cases would have to fall soon.

