'Pandemic Pantries' could serve needs beyond COVID-19

The one-year anniversary of our COVID-19 pandemic shutdown is upon us - and that might have many of us wanting to forget the last year.

But families have been reaching out continuously to help their neighborhoods with what many are now calling "pandemic pantries." And for many of these folks, they're hoping not all the lessons of community and kindness will be forgotten.

There's more than a thousand and counting in the Little Free Pantry movement overall, so it's something that's helped out countless families around the country with everything from groceries to back-to-school supplies to toiletries.

Q13's Tim Joyce introduces us to Jacob and Evan Luckey in Seattle's Central District neighborhood.

While their pantry pre-dated the pandemic - it was inspired by Jacob's upbringing in a working poor family in Mason County near Shelton. Even though his folks worked, sometimes he and his siblings still went to bed hungry.

