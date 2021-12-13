Pacific Highway S. shut down after crash involving multiple cars, semi

A portion of Pacific Highway was shut down following a crash involving multiple cars and a semi-truck.

According to South King Fire, the crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. at 35900 Pacific Highway South in Federal Way.

South King Fire says the semi is off the road and down an embankment. The driver of that truck didn't have injuries and was able to get out of the truck. South King Fire tweeted that three patients are in stable condition.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story.

