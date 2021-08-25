Pac-12 creates first conference baseball tournament

article

The Pac-12 will hold a conference baseball tournament for the first time next year.

The conference announced Wednesday that the inaugural Pac-12 baseball tournament will be held May 25-29 at Scottsdale Stadium in Arizona. The initial agreement with the city of Scottsdale runs through 2024.

"Creating this tournament is a meaningful way to showcase Pac-12 baseball at an important time of the year," said Stanford director of baseball David Esquer. "I’m excited for the competitive opportunities the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament will provide our programs, the championship experience it will deliver for student-athletes, and the atmosphere it will create in an unbeatable location for both fans of our schools and those who may just be fans of the game."

The top eight teams during the regular season will earn automatic berths into the double-elimination tournament at the spring training home of the San Francisco Giants. The tournament champion will earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

The Pac-12 had six teams reach the NCAA Tournament last season, tied for second-highest in league history.

