Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 4:00 PM PST until MON 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
8
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM PST until MON 4:00 AM PST, Olympics
High Wind Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM PST until SUN 10:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 4:00 PM PST until MON 4:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until SUN 4:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, North Coast, Central Coast
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Coastal Flood Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM PST until SUN 2:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 4:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area

Oxford schools announce safety changes both 'physical and emotional' for return to school plan

By David Komer online producer
Published 
Updated 4:03PM
FOX 2 Detroit
tim throne 12.30 article

FOX 2 - Oxford Superintendent Tim Throne released a video update to parents and students about the return to school plan for Jan. 3.

"Safety, both physical and emotional, is at the top of our list," he said in the video uploaded Thursday.

He said that among the changes following the Nov. 30 mass shooting that left four students dead and injured seven other people, clear backpacks will be used for all middle school, Bridges and high school students.

Also, he added that therapists, counselors, trauma specialists, private security, and therapy dogs will be present in all the buildings.

Throne said police have issued search warrants and are investigating the online threat the district received before the holiday break.

Related: Oakland County Sheriff's Office adds puppy to support community after Oxford High School shooting

"Unfortunately, many times with these social media threats, we never get a clear answer," he said. "But in any event, I wanted to let you know, we haven't forgotten about that."

oxford-prayers-1.jpg

A tele-town hall has been scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5 and 11 a.m. to noon on Jan. 6. 

Watch the full video below:


 