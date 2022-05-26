Oxford High School students walk out for school safety, form U on football field

It's been two days since there was another school shooting in the United States, this time in Uvalde, Texas. On Thursday, high school students at the last one before it marched out of school in support of the victims and to raise awareness about keeping students safe.

Students walked out of Oxford High School at noon on Thursday and marched through the campus and onto the team's football field. There, they formed a massive circle around the O at midfield.

They then turned the O into a giant U, presumably for Uvalde.

Four students were killed inside Oxford High School on Nov. 30. As the city and school recovered and tried to heal, more shootings have taken place.

Most recently, at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were murdered by an 18-year-old man who was then killed by police.

