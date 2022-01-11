Oxford High School students resume classes for first time since Nov. 30 shooting

Oxford High School students returned to class Tuesday for the first time since the Nov. 30 shooting, but they won't be back to the high school building until later this month.

A hybrid plan started this week for high school students while renovations are completed at their building. The students will be attending classes at Oxford Middle School until at least the end of next week.

It's the first time the students have been in a classroom since the Oxford High School shooting that left four students dead.

"Getting them, a little by little, back into the routine will help, I think," said Rob Dafoe, who owns a business in Oxford.

While students are not in the classroom at Oxford High, the athletic areas of the school are ready, and practices resumed Jan. 10. Sporting events will resume Jan. 24.

