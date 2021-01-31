Owner of indoor inflatable party house 'totally stoked' for Phase 2

Local business owners can’t contain their excitement over the Phase Two easing of restrictions beginning February 1.

"You can’t even imagine, I mean we’re totally stoked," said Scott Kober, owner of Super Jump Party Zone.

The indoor inflatable party house is located in Auburn. The facility just reopened on January 16 under Phase One to private family reservations.

"Those 200 kids that have come through here the last two weeks have felt like 10,000," said Kober. "It has felt so good to have kids come back and see kids faces again."

Kober held back tears explaining the challenge of staying closed for 10 months since the pandemic began last March. He said it was a rough year, and they had to let go of a few dozen employees.

He looks forward to welcoming back some of those employees as restrictions start to ease up.

Families are also excited to have more entertainment options for their young children.

"We’ve had a lot happen this year, and it’s been hard on everybody, so it’s kind of nice to have something like this to turn to, to kind of let energy out and enjoy some time that we haven’t been able to do in a long time," said Amanda Feith of Tacoma.

As far as keeping the facility healthy goes, Kober uses a disinfecting spray on the surfaces of the inflatables and inside each bathroom.

Under Phase Two Guidelines, the facility will be allowed to operate under 25 percent capacity.

That means up to just over 100 people can be inside Super Jump Party Zone.

Kober said masks are required, and he’ll disinfect common areas every hour.

Super Jump Party Zone will honor its private reservations the rest of this week, then begin allowing drop-in customers beginning on February 7.