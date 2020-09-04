Owner evacuates business as Evans Canyon Fire approaches

The Evans Canyon Fire continues to spread, forcing one business in Kittitas County to relocated.

Corey Weathers has watched the smoke and flames inch closer to his livelihood over the last few days.

He is the CEO of ROAM Beyond, a comfortable-camping-experience business with a campsite located in Ellensburg.

With Labor Day Weekend approaching, Weathers says he had thousands of dollars in reservations scheduled at his campsite.

“It’s a hard decision to make, but obviously it’s the right decision to make. You know, we got to take care of our guests and take care of our customers and make sure not to put anyone in harm’s way,” he said.

Weathers spent the day Thursday, evacuating his camp site. He packed up all the trailers and moved them away from the canyon where flames fast approached.

“If the fire happens to get a point where it jumps the river and comes to our side of the canyon you only have one way out,” he said.

The Red Cross is assisting residents who have evacuated from their homes.

They ask anyone in need to call 509.594.0016.