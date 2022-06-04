Woman killed in shooting at Phoenix strip mall, 8 others injured

One person died and eight others were injured after a shooting at a strip mall near 10th Avenue and Hatcher overnight, according to Phoenix police.

About 100 people had reportedly gathered for some kind of party when police say a fight broke out between multiple groups around the strip mall just after 1 a.m. on June 4.

It escalated into a series of shootings inside the building, in the parking lot and on the street.

"Many rounds were shot into this crowd of people as they fled the area," police said.

One woman died from her injuries at the hospital, and two other women are in life-threatening condition.

Five men and a teenage boy were also shot but are expected to survive.

The victims range in age from 18 to 24, according to police.

The shooter has not been caught, and no suspect description was given out.

Hatcher Road is closed between 12th Avenue to 7th Avenue throughout the whole morning. There's no estimated time to reopen.

Scene of a mass shooting investigation in north Phoenix.