Overnight closures this weekend on I-5 South in Snohomish County

I-5 South will be closed overnight in parts of Snohomish County for three consecutive nights this weekend.

Sound Transit will be doing work just north of Mountlake Terrace Transit Center that requires the following closures:

Friday, 11/20: 11pm - 6am

Saturday, 11/21: 11pm - 6:30am

Sunday, 11/22: 11pm - 4am

Detours are outlined in this map:

WSDOT is also warning holiday travelers to check the ferry schedules before you leave home. Several routes are operating on modified timetables under Washington State Ferries’ COVID-19 Response Service Plan that are different from years past:

Advertisement