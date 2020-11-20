Overnight closures this weekend on I-5 South in Snohomish County
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. - I-5 South will be closed overnight in parts of Snohomish County for three consecutive nights this weekend.
Sound Transit will be doing work just north of Mountlake Terrace Transit Center that requires the following closures:
- Friday, 11/20: 11pm - 6am
- Saturday, 11/21: 11pm - 6:30am
- Sunday, 11/22: 11pm - 4am
Detours are outlined in this map:
WSDOT is also warning holiday travelers to check the ferry schedules before you leave home. Several routes are operating on modified timetables under Washington State Ferries’ COVID-19 Response Service Plan that are different from years past:
- Seattle/Bainbridge, Seattle/Bremerton and Mukilteo/Clinton: Final daily round trip suspended
- Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth: Two-boat schedule instead of three; late-night sailings suspended
- Edmonds/Kingston: Final round trip suspended on Fridays and Saturdays
- Anacortes/San Juan Islands: Winter schedule (no Sidney, British Columbia service)