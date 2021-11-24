Expand / Collapse search
Over 50 staff, inmates positive for COVID-19 at Yakima County jail

Published 
Yakima
Associated Press
article

Photo credit: RICHARD BOUHET/AFP via Getty Images

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Health District has reported that staff members and people in custody have contracted COVID-19 in the latest outbreak inside the Yakima County Jail.

KIMA-TV reports health officials said they were notified Friday that staff and inmates had tested positive. An investigation was conducted to identify all those exposed.

The health district reported 47 people in custody have been confirmed with COVID-19 as well as four staff members.

An outbreak involving more than two dozen people in southwest Washington’s Clark County Jail was also reported this week.

Health officer Dr. Neil Barg said, "We need to decrease the chance of introducing the virus in places where large numbers of people are in a small space, such as jails and long-term care facilities."

He said to remain safe it’s crucial that people get vaccinated, wear a mask and social distance.

