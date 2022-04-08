Over 300 striking concrete workers agree to return to work as contract negotiations continue

On Friday, over 300 striking concrete workers and dump truck drivers offered an "unconditional" return to work even as contract negotiations are ongoing, according to the union.

The employees will return to work on Monday.

No deal has yet been reached in nine different proposals between the union and several local companies.

"For months, the concrete companies have used their control over Seattle's concrete industry to drag out negotiations, and it has been devastating for our community and for our sisters and brothers in the Building Trades," said Teamsters Local 174 Secretary-Treasurer, Rick Hicks. "Our members love our community and are returning to work for the people of Seattle. We hope this very gracious offer means that the greedy concrete companies start negotiating in good faith and stop stonewalling negotiations, as they have for months. Teamsters are tough and returning to work will not keep us from continuing the fight to protect our community, the other Building Trades' unions and good jobs in Seattle."

Union workers with Teamsters Local 174 have been on strike for several months, asking for better wages, benefits and working conditions.

