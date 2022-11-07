Over 26,000 customers without power in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - As of 5:15 p.m. on Monday, over 26,400 customers are without power in Snohomish County due to the weekend storm.
The outages are spread throughout the county, but some of the hardest-hit areas are Lake Stevens and Arlington.
You can check and report outages here.
Snohomish PUD says 53 crews from across the state worked throughout the county Sunday night clearing up trees that fell on power lines due to Friday's windstorm.
Massive trees came down Friday and Saturday as a storm swept through the Lake Stevens area, with neighbors saying it sounded like a "war zone". A 19-year-old woman was killed when a tree fell into her room at her parent's Marysville home.
Tips during a power outage:
- Keep freezers and refrigerators closed
- Use a generator, but only outdoors and away from windows
- Do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home
- Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges
- Have alternative plans for refrigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices
- Check with local officials about heating and cooling locations open