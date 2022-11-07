Over 26,000 customers without power in Snohomish County

As of 5:15 p.m. on Monday, over 26,400 customers are without power in Snohomish County due to the weekend storm.

The outages are spread throughout the county, but some of the hardest-hit areas are Lake Stevens and Arlington.

Snohomish PUD says 53 crews from across the state worked throughout the county Sunday night clearing up trees that fell on power lines due to Friday's windstorm.

Massive trees came down Friday and Saturday as a storm swept through the Lake Stevens area, with neighbors saying it sounded like a "war zone". A 19-year-old woman was killed when a tree fell into her room at her parent's Marysville home.

Tips during a power outage: