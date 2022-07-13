Outage causes 50 Alaska Airlines flights to be delayed at Sea-Tac Airport

article

Alaska Airlines officials announced that numerous flights at Sea-Tac Airport have been delayed, because of a system outage that happened Wednesday morning.

According to the Alaska Airlines Newsroom, their weather system vendor experienced an outage that caused a major disruption in flight operations. Officials say as crews work to resolve the problem, there will likely be residual impacts that could cause more flight delays throughout the day.

Officials say more than 50 Alaskan Airlines flights have been delayed, and more than 10 planes had to return to the boarding stations to allow passengers to get out.

At around 10:30 a.m., crews were able to make progress in fixing the issue, however there is no estimation as to when the problem will be fully resolved.

Alaska Airlines is urging passengers to check their flight status's before leaving for the airport, as they work on resolving the issue.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.