‘Our Idiot Brother’ actor Matthew Mindler dead at 19

Matthew Mindler, known for his role in the film "Our Idiot Brother," was found dead on Saturday morning, Fox News can confirm. He was just 19 years old.

The former child actor's body was located near Millersville University's campus in Lancaster County after he was reported missing late Wednesday from the Pennsylvania college.

"It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time," Millersville University president Daniel A. Wubah wrote in a statement obtained by Fox News.

Actor Matthew Mindler attends The Cinema Society & Altoids screening of The Weinstein Company's "Our Idiot Brother" at 1 MiMA Tower on Aug 22, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

"A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday, after he was reported missing. Millersville University Police and law enforcement agencies from the area had been searching for him since that time. Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28 in Manor Township near campus. Matthew was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center by the coroner for further investigation."

"This is a time of grief for the family, our campus and the community. I ask that the campus community come together to support each other, and our students, during this difficult time," the statement concluded.

No cause of death was immediately disclosed.

Mindler's biggest role as a kid was opposite Paul Rudd in the 2011 film. He also starred in "As the World Turns," and "Frequency" in 2013 but hasn't acted since 2016.

