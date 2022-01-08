Oso fire station burglarized, $30K worth of equipment stolen

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Joel Johnson // Oso Fire Department) ( )

The Oso Fire Department was burglarized Friday night, with $30,000 in firefighting equipment getting stolen.

Joel Johnson said damage was done to the building, and items including two chainsaws, a metal cutoff saw, jaws of life, a generator, light and other power tools were stolen. The burglary occurred while crews were responding to a call, officials say.

Since the Oso Fire Department is staffed by volunteers, Johnson said they are not always manned every hour of the day, and he said there have been similar robberies at stations in Skagit County.

FOX 13 has reached out to Oso Fire and neighboring stations for more information.

Anyone with information on the burglary or stolen items is urged to call the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office at (425) 388-3393.

