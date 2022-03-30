Oscars host Amy Schumer 'traumatized' after Chris Rock, Will Smith feud

After hosting the 2022 Oscars alongside co-hosts Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, comedian Amy Schumer is speaking out about that onstage viral debacle between Chris Rock and Will Smith.

In an Instagram post, Schumer started by joking that "the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series @lifeandbethhulu."

She goes on to address "what happened," saying "But for real. Still triggered and traumatized," she continued. "I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing."

She added, "So much pain in @willsmith, anyway I'm still in shock and stunned and sad. I'm proud of myself and my cohosts [Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes]. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed."

TOPSHOT - US actor Will Smith (R) slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Schumer is the latest celebrity to dish out her hot take on the Sunday feud between Smith and Rock.

Most notably, fellow comedian Jim Carrey's interview post-Oscars slap is making the rounds. Carrey slammed Smith and Hollywood, calling out that he received applause for winning best actor for his role in "King Richard."

"I was sickened," Carrey told Gayle King of "CBS Mornings" in an interview that aired Tuesday. "I was sickened by the standing ovation."

Smith left millions of witnesses stunned Sunday when he marched onto the stage of the Dolby Theatre and smacked Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who was sitting with the actor in the front row.

The Los Angeles Police Department has said it was aware of the incident but was not investigating because Rock declined to file a police report.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences condemned Smith striking Rock, and said it would launch an inquiry.

Later in the day, Smith gave a stronger apology than he did in his best actor acceptance speech, which notably hadn’t included an apology to Rock.

Pinkett Smith responded Tuesday with a graphic on Instagram that read: "This is a season of healing and I’m here for it." She offered no further comment.

Even Smith's mom has spoken about the incident since it unfolded, saying in part "That's the first time I've ever seen him go off."

The Academy is set to discuss Smith's fate during an emergency meeting Wednesday.

