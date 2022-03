Teen dies after fall from drop tower ride at Orlando's ICON PARK, authorities say

article

A teenager fell to his death while riding an Orlando-area drop tower attraction, according to officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Several law enforcement officers, firefighters, and paramedics responded to ICON Park in Orlando, Florida late Thursday evening after a 911 caller reported the incident at the popular tourist attraction on International Drive.

Witnesses on the scene told deputies that someone had fallen off the Orlando Free Fall ride, which opened in December 2021.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office later confirmed that a 14-year-old boy was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The ride will remain closed during the investigation.

Investigators with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will be at ICON Park on Friday to investigate the incident, said Erin M. Moffet, a spokesperson for the agency, which inspects various attractions and rides.

She said the agency was unable to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.

FOX 35 has requested most recent inspection reports for the drop tower ride.

RELATED: Teen falls from Florida ride: Video shows moments leading up to deadly plunge

"At first we thought it was a piece of the ride or whatever until we got a little closer and it was a person laying on the ground," said Montrey Williams, who said he witnessed the tragedy. "Everyone was just panicking and screaming."

"We operate the ride with all the safety precautions in mind. Everything is in place and this is why we are doing this investigation," John Stine, director of marketing for the Slingshot Group, told FOX 35 News.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 35 NEWSLETTER | FOX 35 Orlando on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

WHERE IS ICON PARK? HOW TALL IS THE ORLANDO FREE FALL TOWER?

According to ICON Park's website, the Orlando Free Fall stands at 430 feet, "making it the world’s tallest freestanding drop tower." The ride can accommodate 30 riders when loaded to capacity.

Authorities said a 14-year-old boy fell off the Orlando Free Fall ride at ICON Park. He later died from his injuries.

RELATED: World's tallest slingshot, drop tower rides opens at ICON Park in Orlando

The vehicle rotates around a central tower as it rises. After it reaches the top, riders tilt forward and face the ground briefly before free-falling nearly 400 feet at approximately 75 miles per hour.

WHO OWNS ORLANDO FREE FALL AND ORLANDO SLINGSHOT?

The Orlando Free Fall sits adjacent to the Orlando Slingshot. Both attractions, which opened in December 2021, are owned and operated by the Slingshot Group of Companies, according to the ICON Park website. ICON Park is also home to The Wheel at ICON Park and the Orlando Starflyer.

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.