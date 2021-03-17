Organizers cancel 2021 Leavenworth Oktoberfest amid pandemic

Washington's famous Bavarian town Leavenworth is canceling its annual Oktoberfest in 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Organizers said in an announcement on Facebook that anything less than the full celebration would be a disservice to those who attend.

The statement said COVID-19 safety concerns led to the decision. Last year's Oktoberfest was also canceled.

Canceling the event now also allows patrons to avoid losing any deposits for travel or accommodations.

"It is with much regret that we announce the cancelation of the 2021 Leavenworth Oktoberfest. After a lot of deliberation, the Oktoberfest Team felt that anything less than the Authentic Oktoberfest Celebration normally thrown would be a disservice to all our loyal attendees.

"Due to COVID-19 we are still facing so many State guidelines that affect our entertainment, food service, dance floors, singing, social distancing and the list goes on. By canceling this yearly event now, we can protect our patrons from losing their deposits for accommodations and travel expenses."

The city also canceled its 2020 Christmas Lighting Festival to protect the safety of residents and visitors.

