Oregon player punches Oregon State fan after devastating loss

Emotions ran high for an Oregon Duck after they blew a three-touchdown lead against their in-state rival Oregon State Beavers on Saturday.

As Oregon State fans stormed the field after the upset victory, Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson was caught on camera punching a Beaver fan.

The fan tipped his hat in Johnson's direction and began to walk away.

He had his back turned to Johnson, who had to be restrained by two of his coaches .

The Ducks led 31-10 with just under five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, but the Beavers outscored Oregon 28-3 to close the game and win the game, 38-34.

The loss was devastating for Oregon, as they controlled their own destiny to a Pac-12 title game appearance. But with the loss, the Ducks now need Washington to lose to Washington State . If the Huskies win, the Ducks will lose a tiebreaker to the Utah Utes.

This isn't the first time this season a college football player has been aggressive with a fan this year - Alabama's Jermaine Burton was caught striking a female Tennessee fan after the Vols' thrilling win over the Crimson Tide back in October.

