Oregon man tries running over officer with stolen vehicle, arrested after K-9 pursuit: police

article

An Oregon man driving a stolen vehicle tried to run over a police officer while evading arrest on Monday, but was captured following an on-foot K-9 pursuit, authorities said.

A Hillsboro police officer used the LoJack tracking system in his patrol car to locate the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex just after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said .

When the officer walked up to the stolen car, he found 28-year-old Travis Johnson in the driver’s seat. John put the car in reverse, nearly hitting the officer, and struck the officer’s patrol vehicle while making his escape, according to authorities.

Officers chased after Johnson, using spike strips on the stolen car twice and using a PIT maneuver to ultimately bring the suspect to a stop, police said.

Johnson ran from the scene into an area with thick brush in another attempt to evade capture, according to police, but officers continued to follow him. Police said that some officers suffered injuries from the brush.

The department’s police dog, K-9 Tuco, eventually took down Johnson a short time later, police said.

Johnson faces a slew of charges, including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, third-degree attempted assault, attempt to elude, first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and second-degree attempted assault.

Read more at FOX News

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram