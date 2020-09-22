Oregon man allegedly shot self in groin while showing off gun in supermarket: report

article

An Oregon man who was in line at a supermarket Sunday accidentally shot himself in the groin while showing off a handgun and just missed hitting his femoral artery, a report said, citing police.

The Oregonian newspaper reported that police said Nicholas J. Ellingford, 29, accidentally pulled the trigger of the Glock 9mm while putting the firearm back into his pants. The shot reportedly entered through his groin and exited his thigh.

Police said the incident occurred inside a McKay’s Market in Lincoln City, Fox 12 reported. Ellingford was showing the gun to a friend, police said.

He was taken to an area hospital and then flown to a Portland hospital for further treatment, the Fox 12 report said.

“Ellingford did not have a concealed handgun license and his act was found to be reckless since it placed several people in danger," police said, according to Fox 12.

