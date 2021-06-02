Oregon Legislature makes cocktails to-go permanent

Oregon lawmakers have passed a bill allowing the sale of cocktails to-go to continue after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Senate Bill 317, which allows licensed establishments to sell "mixed drinks and single servings of wine in sealed containers for off-premises consumption," previously passed the Oregon Senate in March. It cleared the House Tuesday by a vote of 51-7. The bill now moves to Gov. Kate Brown.

As new coronavirus restrictions brought drinking and dining to a standstill across America in March 2020, many states rushed to overturn laws banning takeout cocktail sales, many of which had been on the books since Prohibition.

RELATED: Inslee signs bill extending 'to go' liquor sales through 2023 in Washington

Sponsored by Sen. Lee Beyer, D-Springfield, and Rep. Rob Nosse. D-Portland, the new bill means Oregon will join around 15 states and the District of Columbia in making cocktails to-go permanent.

