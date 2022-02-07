Oregon, California ending mask mandates soon

Both Oregon and California are expected to end their statewide mask mandates at the end of March and by Feb. 15, respectively.

Oregon’s statewide mask requirement for indoor public places will be lifted no later than the end of March, health officials announced Monday. In addition, mask requirements for schools will be lifted on March 31.

According to the California governor, unvaccinated individuals will still be required to wear masks in indoor public settings. The state will also lift its requirement for guests to test negative for the virus prior to visiting nursing homes and hospitals, effective immediately.

Education and health officials will meet in coming weeks to revise guidance to "ensure schools can continue operating safely and keep students in class" after mask rule is lifted, said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, Oregon's medical officer and epidemiologist.

The end of March deadline for lifting statewide mask rules in Oregon was selected using predictions by local health scientists that COVID-19 related hospitalizations will decrease to 400 or fewer by that time — a level that Oregon experienced before the omicron variant surge.

After the rules are lifted, employers and businesses can establish their own mask rules.

As of Jan. 7, Washington state has not indicated a date, even a speculative one, for the mask mandate to lift. King County and Seattle also have a mask mandate for large outdoor events.

The Associated Press and FOX 11 contributed to this report.

