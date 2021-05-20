ORCA cards will be free for Puget Sound riders ages 6-18 starting in June

article

Starting June 1, Puget Sound youth ages 6-18 will be able to get their first ORCA card for free.

Youth cards provide riders with reduced fares on services operated by ORCA agencies, including Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit and Sound Transit.

Previously, these cards were $5 for a blank card.

The card will still need to be loaded with a transit pass or E-purse balance

Learn more about youth ORCA cards here.

