Opioid overdose drug coming soon to Orting vending machines

A new tool used in the fight against opioid overdose fatalities is coming soon to the South Sound.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner reports fentanyl-related deaths are growing at an alarming rate, increasing 80% during the first six months of 2022 over the same time last year. The Tacoma-Pierce County Department of Health said four children under the age of 17 have died from fentanyl-related poisoning since the beginning of 2022.

That’s why Tacoma Needle Exchange is launching a program that distributes the life-saving drug, Naloxone, from vending machines. The first machine comes to the Orting Valley next month.

"We see a lot of clients in Orting struggling, but there are no resources here," said Alex Medina, a case manager with Recovery Café Orting Valley.

"It’s in the rural communities and it’s not going away," said executive director Rena Thompson.

The cafe recently took over Orting’s old city hall building. The non-profit used to be in a space barely large enough to fit a dozen people. Today, that’s about the size of its growing staff who offer services and community for those struggling for sobriety.

In October, the cafe will be able to offer Naloxone (Narcan) to the public at large when a vending machine is delivered. The overdose-reversing drug is already a main tool used by first responders across the region. When the vending machine is up and running, people will have access to the drug on demand and free of charge.

"The idea is anybody can come in and get Narcan," said Thompson. "It doesn’t matter who you are."

Vending machines dispensing the same drug are already operational in other parts of Washington. The Central Washington Recovery Coalition has machines in Moses Lake, Wenatchee and Omak.

The Central Washington program is less than a year old and it already has dispensed nearly 2,000 doses-- the coalition believes those likely saved 43 lives from fatal overdose since their vending machines were deployed.

Orting’s Recovery Café hopes that offering the drug free of charge from a vending machine will help reverse the deadly trend and eliminate barriers for access.

"We are not promoting something that’s going to keep people in addiction," said Thompson. "We are promoting something that is going to save a life."