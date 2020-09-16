Operator still in crane following crane collision that injured 22

Officials say that more than 20 people have been injured after two cranes collided in East Austin. Officials are not sure how the two cranes collided at this time.

The crane operator is still up in the crane.

Officials say he is not in danger and that the crane will not collapse with him up there. They are working with crane specialists to get him down safely.

There is currently no timeline on when they will get him down.

The debris is being explored by first responders. The area is currently not deemed as safe, according to officials.

We’re told it’ll be under investigation for quite some time.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

WHAT WE KNOW:

The incident happened at 1600 Robert Browning Street in the Mueller area.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16 that ATCEMS and the Austin Fire Department were responding to a reported structural collapse incident. ATCEMS noted in the tweet that there were over 20 victims reported to be at the incident.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they reported there was no structural collapse and that it was a crane versus crane incident.

There were 22 people hurt in the incident, according to ATCEMS. Officials say they are treating 16 patients, three refused treatment and three people did not need treatment.

Eight ambulances have now been assigned to the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates